Thanks to Peter The Preacher for the following WWE NXT live event results from Wednesday's show in Los Angeles, California:

Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Sarah Logan and Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Oney Lorcan defeated Lars Sullivan

* Hideo Itami defeated Kassius Ohno

* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Ember Moon and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over SAnitY's Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe by DQ

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Roderick Strong

