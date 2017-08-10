Thanks to Peter The Preacher for the following WWE NXT live event results from Wednesday's show in Los Angeles, California:
* Sarah Logan and Ruby Riot defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
* Oney Lorcan defeated Lars Sullivan
* Hideo Itami defeated Kassius Ohno
* Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka retained over Ember Moon and Nikki Cross in a Triple Threat
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over SAnitY's Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe by DQ
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Roderick Strong
