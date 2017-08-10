- Above is a new preview for the upcoming Ladder Match between Trevor Lee and GFW X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt, set to take place at the live Destination X special on Thursday, August 17th.

Eli Drake will be appearing for a live chat on the Hidden Remote (hiddenremote.com) TV website later this afternoon at 2:30pm EST.

Drake last appeared on TV for the July 27th Impact episode, teaming with Ethan Carter III and Chris Adonis to defeat Eddie Edwards, Moose and Naomichi Marufuji. Drake did not work any other matches at the last set of tapings but he did work matches at the GFW live events in New York last weekend. He teamed with EC3 and Bobby Lashley for a loss to James Storm, Moose and John Hennigan on Friday night on Long Island, but defeated Braxton Sutter the next night on Staten Island.

- As noted, tonight's GFW Impact episode will feature a sitdown interview with Dutch Mantel, Bobby Lashley and Matt Sydal ahead of their match at Destination X. GFW announced the following on the segment:

Dutch Mantell Sits Down with Lashley and Matt Sydal This Thursday, in an effort to settle down the animosity between Lashley and Matt Sydal, Dutch Mantell will have a sit down with both men on #IMPACTonPop. The sit down aims to work through the issues that have lead to the anger between these two wrestlers. It all started when Matt Sydal demanded an X-Division title shot from Bruce Prichard, only the be attacked and interrupted by Lashley, who was also demanding a title shot. Lashley did not have his eye on the X-Division Championship, rather the World Championship. One thing lead to another, and on July 27th, Bruce Prichard announced on IMPACT, that Lashley and Sydal would face each other inside the six-sided ring at Destination X. The winner takes home the Title Shot. Will Dutch's sit down be able to bring peace? If so, what implications does that have on the match at #DestX? Tune in Thursday to find out!

Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.