UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones tweeted that appearing ringside at WWE's upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view has crossed his mind.

The comments came after a follower on Twitter asked the newly-crowned UFC titleholder if he planned on showing up ringside at the event in Brooklyn, New York.

"It's crossed my mind," Jones tweeted.

It's crossed my mind https://t.co/xlnbywH1y2 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 9, 2017

Jones defeated Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 last month in Anaheim, CA and immediately called out former UFC heavyweight champion and current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar immediately commented on Jones's challenge:

"Be careful what you wish for, young man," Lesnar replied to The Associated Press.

Brock will face Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman in a Fatal Four-Way Match for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in less than two weeks. He remains under contract with WWE through April 2018.

A super-fight pitting Jon Jones against Lesnar is something the UFC reportedly wants to do, however, it's not without its obstacles. Lesnar has to finish out serving a one-year suspension after failing two drug tests in connection with his fight against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 last year. When Lesnar retired from MMA, his suspension was frozen. He must be back in the testing pool for a full four months before he's able to fight. Last time he fought he was granted a testing exemption, which resulted in two failed drug tests, a suspension and a civil lawsuit filed by his opponent.

UFC President Dana White said shortly after Jones called out Lesnar that a fight between the two happening anytime soon was not a reality.

"It's fun to talk about, but the reality of it happening anytime soon, it's not a reality," White said.

