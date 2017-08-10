Trevor Lee, Sonjay Dutt and Low Ki were asked during a media conference call to compare WWE 205 Live to Global Force Wrestling's X Division. All three provided their own takes on comparisons.

"You wanna know what 205 Live is," Trevor Lee asked. "It's garbage! I'm 225-pounds and I'm the X-Division Champion. None of those guys could even hold a dime to what I can do. Get out of here, next question."

Lee actually dropped the X Division Championship to Low-Ki in a Six-Way match on Impact Wrestling back in April. However, in a storyline this summer he stole the title belt from Dutt after he beat Caleb Konley and began proclaiming himself as the X Division Champion, even wrestling matches with it around his waist and "defending" the title against handpicked local competitors.

Sonjay Dutt responded, more out-of-character, explaining, "When I picture that caliber of wrestling, I picture something that's so drastically and dramatically different from everything else that's presented on the show."

"I think here in the X-Division that's what we're trying to do, show you a completely different style of wrestling."

Low Ki, who worked for WWE from 2008-2010 as Kaval, explained the X-Division has the influence that it does because it's a certain style of wrestling.

"With all respect to the current X-division and the members of 205 Live, the X-division has carried heavy influence in what you see currently on television in all major companies," said Low-Ki. "And there's a reason for it."

"It wasn't based off of size, it was based off of style. And in order to get noticed, styles is what makes matches. Many of the performers you see in 205 Live — I shouldn't say many because there's more there now than there were at the beginning - but there's a handful of them who were former X-Division wrestlers."

"So the identity 205 is trying to create for them, has a heavy influence of X-Division written all over it so there's no comparison. The X-Division is a unique identity."

