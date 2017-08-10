Jim Ross posted his latest blog at JRsBarBQ.com. Here are some highlights:

"Never a good time for injures in any endeavor, but it looks as both Bayley and Scott Dawson of Revival will miss SummerSlam with injuries. There's no good time to be injured, but the key ingredient is how does one [prepare] and execute coming back better than when they were before they were injured? Mental preparation for one's craft doesn't have to stop because of a ruptured bicep or separated shoulder. Bayley is as good as there is in the women's division in WWE, while The Revival boys are one of my favorite tag teams to come along in years and remind me so much of Jim Cornette's famed, Midnight Express teams."

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura at SummerSlam:

"Curious to see how the Jinder Mahal vs Shinsuke Nakamura title bout at SummerSlam evolves. The Two main events for the WWE and the Universal Titles at SummerSlam are compelling regarding the strategy component, in my opinion. It's certainly an opportunity to enhance the TV personas of multiple talents i.e. 'Maximize One's Minutes.'"

WWE's UK Show:

"I get asked often about the WWE U.K. TV show that has been discussed sporadically over the past several months and I don't have an update, except to say that the idea is still alive and well. I hope to be included with Nigel McGuinness on the broadcast team if and when it happens."

Much more is contained in Ross' latest blog, including his thoughts on AJ Styles and Kevin Owens' match. You can check out the full entry by clicking here.

