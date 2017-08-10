- Above is video of the new "Superstar Ink" episode with Luke Gallows talking to host Corey Graves about his tattoos. The episode was filmed at Gallows' Painted Gypsy Tattoo parlor in Georgia and features Gallows getting Gallows getting ink to honor "the core 4" members of The Bullet Club in Japan - Gallows, Karl Anderson, Tama Tonga and Bad Luck Fale.
- Stevie Richards noted on Instagram that former WCW star Lodi is undergoing neck surgery today. He posted the following:
Everyone say a prayer for my good friend Brad Cain aka Lodi. Today he goes in for neck surgery, so please pray for a successful procedure and super fast recovery. We love you @lodi1brad! #fitfam #prayer #brothers
