Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Scott Dawson suffered a ruptured biceps tendon tear while competing at a WWE live event in Halifax, Canada last Friday, as we previously reported here at WrestlingINC.com (via WWE). The injury occurred while Dawson was teaming with Dash Wilder against RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus.

It was noted in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the only reason the match pitting heel teams against one another happened is because the original opponents for the champions were The Hardy Boyz. However, WWE wasn't about to get things cleared up to insure that Jeff Hardy would be allowed to cross the United States border into Canada, so they were removed from the shows.

WWE was working on it but time ran out and Hardy had to be pulled from all shows. The original plan was for Matt Hardy to be in Toronto for RAW and shoot an angle with The Revival for their match, but after the injury to Dawson, that was removed from the show. It's believed they'll be able to clear things up before RAW's next tour of Canada.

Border crossing issues have been an issue for Jeff Hardy due to being convicted on felony drug charges, including a drug trafficking charge in 2009. Hardy was arrested on September 11, 2009 and charged with trafficking controlled prescription pills and possession of anabolic steroids, after a search of his house yielded 262 Vicodin prescription pills, 180 Soma prescription pills, 555 milliliters of anabolic steroids, a residual amount of powder cocaine and drug paraphernalia. He pled guilty to the charges and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, 30 months of probation and a fine of $100,000.

As for Dawson, surgery will likely be required and he's out indefinitely.

