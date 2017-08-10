- WWE posted this video of Shinsuke Nakamura surfing and contemplating what they are calling the biggest match of his career at SummerSlam. Nakamura, who has been surfing since 2003, will challenge Jinder Mahal for the WWE Title on August 20th at SummerSlam in Brooklyn. Nakamura says he's calm and peaceful in the ocean but he will be much different at SummerSlam.
- Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, MMA/pro wrestling star Josh Barnett and actor Crow Garrett were among those in attendance for last night's WWE NXT live event in Los Angeles. NXT General Manager William Regal tweeted about catching up with the three and Garrett thanked Regal for allowing him to attend the show.
As seen below, Barnett also thanked Regal and commented on Kassius Ohno copying him during a promo with Hideo Itami:
Likewise. I always love hearing the old stories and talking shop. https://t.co/H4PwLVXQoq— Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) August 10, 2017
??I just watched Chris Hero bite my s--t in a promo at KENTA in NXT. Or homage. Whichever, I was surprised.— Josh Barnett (@JoshLBarnett) August 10, 2017
