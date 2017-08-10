- Floyd Mayweather revealed in an interview with ESPN that it wasn't Conor McGregor urging him to dance for him or calling him "boy" that he found offensive, it was something McGregor said during an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" with Guillermo Rodriguez that Mayweather found disrespectful. Rodriguez asked McGregor if he could beat Rocky Balboa from Rocky III, to which McGregor responded (h/t Yahoo Sports), "I can't remember if that's the one with the dancing monkeys or not," in reference to Apollo Creed's gym that housed all black fighters. Mayweather concluded his fight is "for all the blacks around the world." Here's a quote:

"[It's] no different, no different. But this is for a cause," he said. "This is for the American people. This is for all the blacks around the world."

- JacksonWink MMA head coach Mike Winkeljohn told Submission Radio that Jon Jones suffered an arm injury two days before his fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 for the light heavyweight championship.

"I'll share with you [that] a couple nights before the fight, yeah, he couldn't lift his arm -- he had hurt it wrestling," Winkeljohn said h/t FloCombat. "He wrestled a little too hard with his partner, maybe a lack of warm-ups. I'm not sure, but it was kind of scary.

"He basically didn't say anything other than that he's fighting," Winkeljohn said. "He didn't say anything about it. Let me put it that way. No matter how much it hurt, if it was tingling, if it felt weak, Jon didn't say anything. He just went and fought. That's why Jon Jones is the champion. He has that mindset."

- Speaking of UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, he continues to push for a UFC fight against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. He posted the following mock-up promotional poster on his Instagram:

- The complete undercard for the upcoming Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super-fight on Aug. 26, 2017 in Las Vegas has been announced. It is as follows:

IBF junior lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis (18-0) vs. Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1)

WBA light heavyweight world champion Nathan Cleverly (30-3) vs. Badou Jack (21-1-2)

Andrew Tabiti(14-0) vs. Steve Cunningham (29-8-1) for the vacant USBA cruiserweight title

These three bouts will take place on the pay-per-view broadcast prior to Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor. The main pay-per-view will begin at 9 PM ET with preliminary bouts airing live on FOX. We'll have complete live coverage here at WrestlingINC.com.

