- TNT's coverage of the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, NC kicked off earlier today with an introduction from WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, seen above. The promo has been picked up by WWE and several mainstream media outlets.
- R-Truth is back in the studio this week working on new music, as seen below in the new video from Twitter. Truth has been working on his "I Got It" single with Charlotte rapper LeeLee and producer Manny Mac, which will be featured on an upcoming EP.
Me an Jtrx at it again! Another one for the up coming EP, " I got It " feature by LeeLee pic.twitter.com/110mwAMPu9— WWE R-Truth (@RonKillings) August 10, 2017
