- As seen above, WWE Music has released the new "Bring the Swag" theme song for WWE NXT Superstars Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, known as The Street Profits. The team made their official NXT TV debut on this week's show with a win over enhancement talents The Metro Brothers.

- Today is a big day for JBL and the Beyond Rugby Bermuda program he's been working with for the past several years as they are hosting a massive preseason match between London-based Saracens and the USA Islanders, streaming live on FloRugby.com. JBL seems passionate about the Bermuda-based program caters to at-risk local youths. He spoke with the WWE website and noted that they have some of the best camera people and technicians in the world to work the event, which is the biggest fundraiser ever for Beyond Rugby Bermuda. He commented:

"We put incredible standards around what we do. We demand a lot out of these youths. Our goal is to keep kids in school and out of gangs. Most years we have 100 percent graduation rate. You have to have a certain Grade Point Average to be in our program. We have mentors, we have all kinds of counselors, we have mandatory homework academy, we have tutorials."

- As seen below, Paul Heyman spoke with WWE's Scott Stanford for a PIX11 News segment in New York City this week to discuss the upcoming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor. Heyman says McGregor is entering Floyd's world and he may have a "puncher's chance" but Floyd is taking home the win.

