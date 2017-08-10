Welcome to WrestlingINC.com's live viewing party of GFW Impact on Pop TV and The Fight Network. The page will be updated with results, tweets and video highlights of tonight's show. You are all welcome to post your feedback in the comments section below. Just hit Refresh on your browsers to update the page.

Impact begins with a brawl outside the building between L.A.X and V.O.W.... Mayweather and Wilcox brawl with Santana and Ortiz while Konnan, Diamante and Homicide look on. The two teams are scheduled to face each other in a Street Fight later on for The Unified Tag Team Championships. Konnan drags the tag champs away from the Veterans of War.

This is followed by a well done slow motion video recap of Sienna's victory over Rosemary two weeks ago in a Last Knockouts Standing match. The current Unified Knockouts Champion Sienna narrates the video. She closes the video by saying that the hero always dies and falls.

After the opening Impact intro airs, The Knockouts Champion Sienna is shown sitting in the middle of the ring with a microphone in hand. Her two titles are draped over the ring ropes. Sienna tells the audience that they are looking at the epitome of a true champion. Sienna says that she has taken on every obstacle that Karen Jarrett has thrown her way. She then takes issue with Karen scheduling her to defend the Knockouts title against a mystery opponent next week at Destination X. Sienna then announces that she is staging an in-ring protest until Karen comes out and reveals her opponent. Karen Jarrett arrives on the scene and tells Sienna that she has never liked her.

Karen Jarrett tells Sienna that she is the type of woman that every woman hates. Josh Mathews gets in a good dig by saying that Karen should look in the mirror....

Karen Jarrett reveals Sienna's Destination X opponent to be Gail Kim. Gail arrives and tells Sienna that she is going to win The Knockouts Championship from her at Destination X next week. Gail promises to retire as champion. Sienna attacks Gail Kim but Gail fights her off. Both women brawl as officials try to break them up. The pull apart brawl goes on for a couple of minutes before both women are eventually separated.

Joseph Park and Grado are backstage in the locker room. Grado is disappointed that he hasn't been able to get married to Laurel Van Ness because of Kongo Kong interrupting his wedding proposals in recent weeks. Grado is afraid of being deported. Park gives Grado a motivational speech to rev him up for their match with Kongo Kong tonight. He quotes his old football coach "Offenheimer" and tells Park that the fear of the hit is greater than the hit itself. The broadcast team hypes up and promotes this week's key matches as the show heads to it's first break.

International Tag Team Match

El Hijo De Fantasma & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Laredo Kid & Garza Jr.

Fantasma and Laredo Kid start things off. They work at a fast pace in some back-and-forth action with both mean engaging in a stand off. Garza Jr. is tagged in and eats a basement dropkick. Marufuji is in but he is greeted by a jawbreaker by Garza. Marufuji battles back with some stiff chops but Garza gives Naomichi a taste of his own medicine. Garza Jr. then knocks Marufuji to the outside with a high knee. Garza and Laredo Kid take to the air on top of Noamichi but Fantasma joins the aerial show and leaps onto Laredo. Fantasma continues the momentum for his team moments later by connecting with a frog splash on Garza. Laredo Kid makes his way into the ring and takes on both El Hijo and Marufuji. Garza and Laredo then use some tandem offense. A cool sequence sees Garza carry Marufuji and then catch Fantasma in his arms. Laredo leaps off the top and knocks them down with a leg lariat. Laredo then goes for a trifecta of moonsaults but misses on the third. The fast paced action continues. Garza Jr. tries to do his stripping spot but ends up eating a double superkick. Laredo Kid takes down both Marufuji and El Hijo. Garza recovers and hits a GTS on Fantasma. Moments later, El Hijo and Laredo knock each other down with dueling kicks. Laredo and Fantasma get back and head to the air. Fantasma gets the better of Laredo and connects with a suicide dive. Garza Jr. and Marufuji go at it. Naomichi gets the better of Garza and wins the match with a sliced bread.

Marufuji & El Hijo De Fantasma defeat Laredo Kid & Garza Jr.

Both teams show respect after the match and shake hands..... A vignette airs for the tag team Ohio Versus Everything(oVe), who will be debuting in GFW soon.

Handicap Match

Joseph Park & Grado vs. Kongo Kong

