- As noted, Jon Jones said on Twitter it crossed his mind about appearing at SummerSlam. Above, Cathy Kelley looked at the possibility of this actually happening. After UFC 214 Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar to a MMA fight.
Hey @NatbyNature.. keep making threats and I'll smack you upside ya head so hard it'll send you right back to 1989 ?? pic.twitter.com/t59QqM1z95— MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 10, 2017
Yea I think @NatbyNature was on the original roster of @GlowNetflix https://t.co/CE92If9tbp— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 10, 2017
- Speaking of GLOW - via their Twitter account - they announced the show will be returning with a second season on Netflix.
Here we #GLOW again... Season 2 is coming. pic.twitter.com/LXF8OIxcNG— GLOW (@GlowNetflix) August 10, 2017
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.