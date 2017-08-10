- As noted, Jon Jones said on Twitter it crossed his mind about appearing at SummerSlam. Above, Cathy Kelley looked at the possibility of this actually happening. After UFC 214 Jon Jones called out Brock Lesnar to a MMA fight.

Natalya made it clear she wanted Carmella to stay out of her business when she takes on Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship at SummerSlam. On Twitter, Carmella and James Ellsworth sent some jokes Natalya's way about sending her back to the 80s and being on GLOW.

Hey @NatbyNature.. keep making threats and I'll smack you upside ya head so hard it'll send you right back to 1989 ?? pic.twitter.com/t59QqM1z95 — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) August 10, 2017

Yea I think @NatbyNature was on the original roster of @GlowNetflix https://t.co/CE92If9tbp — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) August 10, 2017

- Speaking of GLOW - via their Twitter account - they announced the show will be returning with a second season on Netflix.

