- Above is the infamous WCW debut of The Shockmaster, who tripped and lost his helmet as he busted through a wall.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi will be at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame located at 1000 Hall of Fame Avenue, Springfield, Mass., 01105 from 1pm to 3pm on August 14. Autograph are first-come, first served.

- Kairi Sane made her NXT in-ring debut tonight at a live event in St. Petersburg, Florida. Here is a video of Sane pulling off her impressive elbow drop from the top rope. Sane teamed up with Dakota Kai and Aliyah and got the win over Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, and Shayna Baszler.

I've been terrified of the ropes snapping this whole time. A post shared by Victoria Figueiredo (@vickyfigss) on Aug 10, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

