- Above, on tonight's episode of Impact, Karen Jarrett announced Gail Kim would take on Sienna for the GFW Unified Women's Championship at next week's Destination X, live on POP.

- Destination X will kick off next Thursday at 8pm ET. Here is the full card:

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier (2017 GFW Super X Cup Tournament Final)
* Alberto El Patrón (c) vs. Low-Ki (Unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship)
* Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Trevor Lee (Ladder match for the GFW X Division Championship)
* Lashley vs. Matt Sydal (Winner gets a GFW title shot of his choosing)
* Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim (GFW Unified Women's Championship)

Brandi Rhodes On Why She Left GFW, Missed Opportunities In WWE, Tribute To Dusty Rhodes In ROH
See Also
Brandi Rhodes On Why She Left GFW, Missed Opportunities In WWE, Tribute To Dusty Rhodes In ROH

- Tomorrow at 12pm ET, Josh Mathews will host the Destination X Pre-Show, which will be shown on GFW's website and on their YouTube channel.


Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.