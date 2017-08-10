- Above, on tonight's episode of Impact, Karen Jarrett announced Gail Kim would take on Sienna for the GFW Unified Women's Championship at next week's Destination X, live on POP.

- Destination X will kick off next Thursday at 8pm ET. Here is the full card:

* Taiji Ishimori vs. Dezmond Xavier (2017 GFW Super X Cup Tournament Final)

* Alberto El Patrón (c) vs. Low-Ki (Unified GFW World Heavyweight Championship)

* Sonjay Dutt (c) vs. Trevor Lee (Ladder match for the GFW X Division Championship)

* Lashley vs. Matt Sydal (Winner gets a GFW title shot of his choosing)

* Sienna (c) vs. Gail Kim (GFW Unified Women's Championship)

- Tomorrow at 12pm ET, Josh Mathews will host the Destination X Pre-Show, which will be shown on GFW's website and on their YouTube channel.

