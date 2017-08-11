Thanks to Tara for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in St. Petersburg, Florida:

* Raul Mendoza defeated Axel Dieter Jr.

* The Street Profits defeated Brennan Williams and one of The Ealy Brothers

* Recent signing Jessie Elaban hosted The Jessie Show in the middle of the ring. Her guest was Demetrius Bronson but this was interrupted by Kona Reeves and Chinese recruit Gu Guangming, who may be using the name Ming and acting as Kona's bodyguard now

* Kona Reeves defeated Demetrius Bronson

* Kairi Sane, Dakota Kai and Aliyah defeated Shayna Baszler, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay in a great match. Big reaction for Sane. She looked great and hit the big elbow for the win. Shayna wasn't bad either, strong match for everyone

* Adrian Jaoude defeated Cezar Bononi

* Liv Morgan defeated Vanessa Borne

* Otis Dozovic and Tucker Knight defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler in the main event

