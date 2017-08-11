Thanks to Randall Clinton for the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday's show in Bakersfield, California:
* Sarah Logan and Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville
* Killian Dain defeated Kassius Ohno and looked very impressive
* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami with a Black Mass. Itami looked great and dominated the match. Their Takeover match should be something to see
* Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli
* NXT General Manager William Regal came to the ring for a quick promo to thank everyone
* Ember Moon defeated Nikki Cross
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe but the match ended in a No Contest when the champions pulled the referee out of the ring to avoid a pin. SAnitY was very over all night
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Drew McIntyre with a low blow and a Glorious DDT. Another really good Takeover preview
