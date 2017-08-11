- As seen above, the latest SMOSH Games vs. UpUpDownDown video features RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro facing off against Mari in a game of Boom Boom Balloon.
- As noted, Triple H took to Twitter on Thursday to celebrate 20 years of the D-Generation X group. WWE also did a photo shoot with Superstars paying tribute to DX and today's premiere "Flashback Friday" series of programming on the WWE Network will celebrate 20 years of DX. Below are more Twitter comments from group members "Road Dogg" Brian James, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels:
So it's been 20 years! #DX wow, thank you guys for the memories! @RealBillyGunn @TripleH @TheRealXPac @ShawnMichaels @ChynaJoanLaurer #OUDK— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 11, 2017
You were the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. pic.twitter.com/fmdvO0kNGK— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 11, 2017
Amen Kiddo!! #DX #OUDK #9thWonder https://t.co/U0V94ab4Oz— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 11, 2017
Yea buddy!!!! #DX @RealBillyGunn @WWERoadDogg @TheRealXPac @TripleH pic.twitter.com/Ra5U1e6eeD— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 10, 2017
.@ShawnMichaels & I formed DX w/ a bond built on:— Triple H (@TripleH) August 10, 2017
Desire
Passion
Drive
& we kicked ass!
20 yrs later it's still there & we still KICK ASS! pic.twitter.com/qYSB0pUEr9
What a BLAST it was buddy!!!! @TripleH #DX https://t.co/WwPUhC5Gjz— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 10, 2017
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.