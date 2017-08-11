Will Ferrara spoke with Wrestling Epicenter on a number of wrestling topics. You can hear the full interview in the video above. Here are some of the highlights:

"I think it is undisputed now that Ring of Honor is the number two company in this country. Quite possibly globally with our relationship with New Japan [Pro Wrestling]. It is really fun to be a part of it. It took a while for me to find my stride with Ring of Honor. It was like, 'Oh man, I need to hang with these guys, these international superstars!' I still feel like I'm catching up, because everyone keeps getting better month by month, show by show. The product as a whole just keeps getting better. It is cool to be a part of that because it forces you to get better just to hang - to stay afloat, you know? It doesn't feel like it has already been three years. But, it has. I want to stay with Ring of Honor for my immediate future. My goal is to keep rising up!"

Training under Johnny Rodz and Taz:

"It was really cool training under those guys. Johnny let me start really young, much younger than 18, so when I started I didn't treat it much like a career. Like, 'Oh wow! This is wrestling! This is cool!', but it still taught me a solid foundation that everything else has been based off since. When I did the Taz Dojo a couple of years later, I was coming of age. Like, 'Hey, if you really want this to become a career you have to start treating it as such.' [Taz] gave me the polish I needed to start treating this like a professional. And then, you can't forget Delirious who I've been training under at the ROH Dojo the last couple of years. It is pretty much his curriculum that Cheeseburger and I teach as Assistant Trainers at the ROH Dojo. Between the three of them, I pretty much owe everything. I'm grateful to be able to pass it on to the new generation at the Dojo to keep learning under this tree."

ROH versus GFW in growth potential:

"I don't know anything about GFW. I have zero experience working there. But I know as far as Ring of Honor, we've been growing at a steady pace. I think that steady growth is better than sprinting and declining here and there. We have nothing but room to grow. We've been maintaining and growing. I think we've got all the tools and all the stars lined up to make sure we keep doing that."

Being accepted as a talent at his size:

"I believe in the first few years, it was more of a challenge, because I didn't work towards my size. I felt like, 'I can just work like a big guy.' But, perception is reality. It isn't harder for me. I just have to look at myself in a different way. I actually prefer being an underdog now because I love tapping into that stuff. I don't believe anyone has limits whether it is size or weight. It is if you can suspend someone's disbelief and have them emotionally invested into you."

"I think that would be great. He was one of the biggest stars in the world a few years back. I know he's been out of the game, but I think both parties could benefit if he decides to do that. From my perspective, I'm all game!"



