Earlier today was Day 17 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block A. Above are the first two matches from today's show. You can watch all of the upcoming shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. It came down to Tetsuya Naito vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the block and Naito was able to come out the victor with two Destinos for the pinfall. Here are the results:

Bad Luck Fale defeated Yuji NagataTogi Makabe defeated YOSHI-HASHIZack Sabre Jr. defeated Tomohiro IshiiHirooki Goto defeated Kota IbushiTetsuya Naito defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi

Non-Tournament Matches

* Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Taichi defeated Katsuya Kitamura, Hirai Kawato, and Tomoyuki Oka

* Guerillas of Destiny defeated BUSHI and SANADA

* Satoshi Kojima and Juice Robinson defeated EVIL and Hiromu Takahashi

* War Machine, Michael Elgin, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Ricochet defeated Young Bucks, Cody, Chase Owens, and Hangman Page

* Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano defeated Kenny Omega and Yujiro Takahashi

Current Standings

Block A

Tetsuya Naito 14 - Winner

Hiroshi Tanahashi 12

Bad Luck Fale 12

Kota Ibushi 10

Hirooki Goto 10

Zack Sabre Jr. 10

Tomohiro Ishii 8

Togi Makabe 8

YOSHI-HASHI 4

Yuji Nagata 2

Block B

Kazuchika Okada 13

Kenny Omega 12

EVIL 10

Minoru Suzuki 9

SANADA 8

Michael Elgin 8

Toru Yano 6

Tama Tonga 6

Juice Robinson 6

Satoshi Kojima 2

The next show will be on August 12 at 5:30am ET (with English Commentary) and will featured Okada vs. Omega, here is the full card:

* Tama Tonga vs. SANADA

* Minoru Suzuki vs. Toru Yano

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Kenny Omega

* Michael Elgin vs. Juice Robinson

* Satoshi Kojima vs. EVIL

* David Finlay, Kota Ibushi, and Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. .Hiromu Takahashi, BUSHI, and Tetsuya Naito

* Katsuya Kitamura, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, and War Machine vs. Cody, Bad Luck Fale, The Young Bucks, and Hangman Page

* Yuji Nagata and Togi Makabe vs. Takashi Iizuka and Zack Sabre Jr.

* YOSHI-HASHI, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto vs. Chase Owens, Yujiro Takahashi, and Tanga Roa

* Hirai Kawato, Tiger Mask, Jushin Thunder Liger, and KUSHIDA vs. Taka Michinoku, El Desperado, Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru

