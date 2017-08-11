- Above, Triple H looked for Shawn Michaels at a restaurant and eventually found him working in the cafeteria.

"A WWE.com exclusive article drops announcing that later that night on WWE's flagship show, Monday Night Raw, boxing legend and former WrestleMania performer, Floyd Mayweather will be the guest of The Miz on his in-ring "talk show" segment, "Miz TV." The story goes instantly viral and sets Twitter abuzz with speculation as to why, just weeks before his super fight versus Conor McGregor, he would appear on a wrestling show."

- As noted, WWE celebrated 20 years of DX on their site yesterday with photos and videos. On Twitter, Sean Waltman sent out a tribute to Chyna, "You were the magic ingredient in the DX recipe."

You were the magic ingredient in the DX Recipe. pic.twitter.com/fmdvO0kNGK — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) August 11, 2017

