- Above is the full match between The Undertaker and Randy Orton at SummerSlam in 2005. Thanks to a "fan" (who was "Cowboy" Bob Orton) distracting The Undertaker, Orton was able to pick up the win.

- This weekend WWE is running Raw, SmackDown, and NXT shows. NXT is working not only in Florida, but is on the road in San Jose and Sacramento, California. SmackDown is advertising Brock Lesnar for their Tampa, Florida show tomorrow.

- While overlooking Vancouver, Canada, The Rock talked about setting goals and sometimes not reaching them could be he best thing to happen to you. Rock told a story about how he was 22, made it to the Canadian Football League, and got cut two two days later. This ended his NFL dream, but in the end it may have been the best thing for him.

Sometimes the goal we've worked our ass off for years is never achieved. Then years later we look back and realize, it's the best thing that NEVER happened. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 9, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

