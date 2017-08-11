- WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at the most controversial SummerSlam endings - Bret Hart vs. The Undertaker with guest referee Shawn Michaels in 1997, guest referee Triple H turning on Daniel Bryan in 2013, guest referee Triple H getting involved in CM Punk vs. John Cena in 2011, Brock Lesnar vs. The Undertaker in 2015 and Lesnar vs. Randy Orton in 2016.
- As seen below, Triple H sent out a special message for the West Ham United soccer club to announce Sunday's match at Manchester United as they prepare for the Premier League's kickoff. He tweeted the video and wrote, "@WestHamUtd have some work to do before #SummerSlam weekend... #COYI @SkySports @PremierLeague"
.@WestHamUtd have some work to do before #SummerSlam weekend... #COYI @SkySports @PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/vnnp8Eb0qo— Triple H (@TripleH) August 11, 2017
