- As noted, next week's live GFW Destination X edition of Impact will feature the debut of the new "OVE" tag team, formerly known as Ohio Is 4 Killers on the indies. It appears their new name stands for Ohio vs. Everything. Above is the latest promo for their debut.
- GFW's Jeff Jarrett is teasing big news for Germany to be announced soon. He tweeted the following today:
Super exciting news coming for our fans in Germany ???? very soon!! @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling— Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) August 11, 2017
