- Above is video of Sasha Banks being made into a WWE Zombie backstage at a recent RAW show. The Boss was zombified thanks to help from horror legend Tom Savini.
- WWE United States Champion AJ Styles hypes the WWE Network launch in China with this new video. As noted, the service will launch in China just in time for next Sunday's SummerSlam pay-per-view.
The #Phenomenal @AJStylesOrg is here to let the @WWEUniverse in China know that @WWENetwork is coming to YOU beginning August 18! pic.twitter.com/1Kgy6vgZFQ— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2017
