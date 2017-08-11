- Above is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Zelina Vega plugging this week's WWE NXT episode. Following Andrade "Cien" Almas' main event win over No Way Jose, Vega issued a challenge to Johnny Gargano for a match at the "Takeover: Brooklyn III" event during SummerSlam weekend. That match was later made official. Vega grabs on the beating they gave Jose, which shows why Almas deserves the spotlight.
- Vince McMahon took to Twitter today and gave props to his children for National Son & Daughter Day. The WWE Chairman wrote the following on Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon:
Couldn't be more proud. Happy National #SonAndDaughterDay! pic.twitter.com/cqBo8zzG2w— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) August 11, 2017
