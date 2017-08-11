- Floyd Mayweather did a lengthy workout in front of members of the media during an open session at the Mayweather Boxing Club on Thursday. You can watch the workout in its entirety in the video embedded above. Mayweather is gearing up for his super-fight against Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas.
- Conor McGregor tweeted a photo of him wearing a Versace boxing robe that you can check out below:
Thank you @donatella_versace for this amazing gift this morning ?? pic.twitter.com/SEoH3QlpPB— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 11, 2017
