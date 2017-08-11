- Floyd Mayweather did a lengthy workout in front of members of the media during an open session at the Mayweather Boxing Club on Thursday. You can watch the workout in its entirety in the video embedded above. Mayweather is gearing up for his super-fight against Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Paige VanZant posted a photo on Instagram of a foot laceration she suffered with the caption, "well damn." It's unclear how the UFC star suffered the injury but it's known she's been training for a comeback, rumored to be at UFC 216 on October 7, 2017. VanZant is rumored to be moving up to bantamweight to face Jessica Eye. You can view the graphic injury by clicking here . TMZ Sports posted an update, which featured video footage of VanZant working out after receiving stitches to close the wound.

- Conor McGregor tweeted a photo of him wearing a Versace boxing robe that you can check out below:

Thank you @donatella_versace for this amazing gift this morning ?? pic.twitter.com/SEoH3QlpPB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 11, 2017

