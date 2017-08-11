- Above is the first video in a new "Ask The WWE PC" series with talents taking questions from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. This week's video asks what was the biggest adjustment to life at the PC and features Abbey Laith, Brennan Williams, Kassius Ohno, Vanessa Borne, Ruby Riot and Heavy Machinery (Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic).
- As noted, former WWE Champion The Rock revealed his updated Brahma Bull tattoo earlier today. You can see the evolution of the trademark ink at this link. RAW announcer Corey Graves took advantage of the moment and invited Rock to appear on his "Superstar Ink" series for the WWE website. Graves tweeted the following to The Great One:
Hey @TheRock, badass new tattoo!— Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) August 11, 2017
I have this show, @wwe #SuperstarInk...it could totally use some #electrifying!
You busy? Haha
Follow Marc Middleton on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.