As noted, RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is spending the day with ESPN today to promote WWE SummerSlam. Above is video of Bliss talking about her pet pig on SportsCenter this morning. Bliss says she got the deaf pig, named Larry-Steve, for filming on Total Divas after talking her fiancee (WWE NXT's Buddy Murphy) into it. She also reveals that Nia Jax helped her name the pig.

Below is video of Bliss discussing who she would like to face at SummerSlam. Bliss says she will have a tough opponent no matter who it is, Sasha Banks or Nia. Bliss acknowledges that Nia is her close friend and says she would love to have a match with her but she would rather have her on the same side. Bliss says she's faced Sasha before and she's a great competitor but Bliss isn't going to let her take the title. Nia vs. Sasha will take place on Monday's RAW from Boston with the winner going on to face Bliss at SummerSlam.

