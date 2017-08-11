Chris Jericho wasn't originally scheduled to make a surprise return to WWE on the July 25, 2017 episode of SmackDown Live.

Jericho revealed on his latest Talk Is Jericho podcast that he was in Richmond, Virginia to film his role in an episode of Southpaw Regional Wrestling and to interview Tyler Breeze and Fandango for his podcast. But he got talked into doing a match.

"That's actually why I'm here today, to film that show Southpaw and talk to you guys," said Jericho. "And now I got roped into having a match."

As we reported here on WrestlingINC.com, Jericho interrupted a segment with AJ Styles and Kevin Owens in a surprise appearance on SmackDown. Shane McMahon ended up booking a triple threat match with the Owens' WWE United States Championship on the line. Styles went over and won the title in the bout.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion has been away from the company touring with his band Fozzy and pursuing other career opportunities.

