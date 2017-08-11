- As noted, John Cena and Nikki Bella have been celebrating their 5 year anniversary this week. Nikki posted the following video to The Bella Twins' YouTube channel as the two stopped for some ice cream near Cena's hometown in Massachusetts.
- As noted, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus has been in Vancouver this week filming the "Buddy Games" movie from WWE Studios with Josh Duhamel, Nick Swardson, Dax Shepard, Kevin Dillon, James Roday, Dan Bakkedahl and Olivia Munn. Sheamus stars as Thursty, a tough pawnbroker with a secret he's hiding. We have more details on the movie at this link. Below are new set photos from Sheamus:
Just shot a hardcore pawn scene *ahem* with @NickSwardson & @joshduhamel... #BuddyGames pic.twitter.com/UOMXRh0wPe— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 10, 2017
Channelling Hunter S. Thompson / 70s pawn star... Fear & Loathing in The #BuddyGames pic.twitter.com/52fKynRxX4— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) August 11, 2017
