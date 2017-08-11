The Main Event opening video kicks off the show after the usual WWE signature. Apollo Crews and Curt Hawkins make their entrances as Vic Joseph and Corey Graves check in on commentary.

They lock up. Crews pushes Hawkins to the corner. Hawkins kicks Crews before briefly locking in a headlock. Crews eventually ducks a clothesline attempt by Hawkins. Crews hits a shoulder block on Hawkins. Crews dropkicks Hawkins before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins rolls out of the ring. Hawkins pulls Crews into the middle rope. Hawkins gets back in the ring and strikes Crews. Hawkins hits a Back-Suplex on Crews before pinning him for a two count. Hawkins hits a suplex on Crews. Hawkins briefly locks in a headlock on Crews, Crews fights out of it. Crews kicks Hawkins in the face. Crews hits a Standing Moonsault on Hawkins. Crews pins Hawkins for a two count. Hawkins rolls Crews up for a two count. Hawkins runs towards Crews. Crews hits a Sitout Powerbomb on Hawkins. Crews pins Hawkins for the win.

Winner: Apollo Crews



A recap of Miz TV from RAW is shown featuring Universal Champion Brock Lesnar attacking Bo Dallas, Curtis Axel and Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

A recap of the brawl between Bray Wyatt and Finn Balor from RAW is shown.

Elias is in the ring with his guitar. He insults Kalisto and Canada before Kalisto makes his entrance.

Elias vs. Kalisto

Kalisto kicks Elias several times. Elias slams Kalisto to the mat. Elias chops Kalisto. Kalisto kicks Elias in the face. Kalisto hits a cross body from off the top rope on Elias. Kalisto sends Elias out of the ring before dropkicking him through the rope. Kalisto hits a Springboard Moonsault on Elias from off the top rope to ringside as we head into a commercial break.

Elias sends Kalisto to the corner as we return from the commercial break. Elias stomps Kalisto several times before pinning him for a two count. Elias locks in an armlock on Kalisto. Kalisto rolls Elias up for a two count. Elias connects with a boot to Kalisto. Elias hits a Back Suplex on Kalisto before pinning him for another two count. Elias locks in a modified armlock on Kalisto. Kalisto hits an arm-drag on Elias. Kalisto connects with a pair of kicks to the face of Elias. Kalisto attempts the Salida del Sol, Elias reverses it into his Drift Away finisher. Elias pins Kalisto for the win.

Winner: Elias

A recap from RAW is shown to close the show featuring Braun Strowman defeating Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match after an assist from Samoa Joe.

