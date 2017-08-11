- Above is video of Californian Nicole Savoy talking about making it to The Mae Young Classic. She also talks about suffering a right leg injury during WWE Performance Center tryouts last October and says she started crying when doctors told her that she suffered a torn ACL. She previously suffered a torn ACL in her left leg playing basketball while in the military 10 years ago. Savoy put in extra work while doing physical therapy and was shocked when she found out about the tournament. She admits to being concerned & worried about getting back into the ring but she's been determined and is still very excited about being asked to participate.

- It's still believed that Monday's SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from Boston will see the official announcement of Seth Rollins Dean Ambrose vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Sheamus Cesaro for the big event in Brooklyn. WWE posted the following teaser for Ambrose & Rollins going into Monday's show:

Well, this is an interesting turn of events. After leaving Seth Rollins high and dry against Cesaro & Sheamus, Dean Ambrose finally seemed to come around to The Kingslayer's redemptive crusade when his former brother rescued him from a joint beatdown by the Raw Tag Team Champions. This time, however, it was Rollins who denied the traditional Shield fist bump, leaving The Lunatic Fringe hanging. How will Ambrose attempt to save face, and will the former Shield-mates finally reunite in earnest? Tune in to Raw, live Monday at 8/7 C, only on USA Network!

- As noted, James Ellsworth returned from his storyline suspension on Tuesday's WWE SmackDown to help Carmella pick up a non-title win over SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi. Below is slow motion video from the match:

