Triple H believes Ronda Rousey is unsure about a possible future in WWE.

The WWE boss helped clarify Rousey's status with the company in comments to CBS Sports during an interview for the "In This Corner" podcast that will be published next Wednesday. Rousey, one of the most recognizable names in UFC history, re-ignited rumors of a WWE future when she attended the company's Mae Young Classic women's tournament tapings at the campus of Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida last month.

"I don't know that I ever once looked out at the crowd and saw her without this ear-to-ear grin on her face," Triple H told CBS Sports. "She was like a little kid after every break there would be when I would talk to her -- like a little kid. What that means? Unsure. What that means down the line? I think she's unsure."

Rousey appears to be finished with fighting after she returned from a 15-month layoff last December only to get knocked out in 48 seconds by UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes. She was at the tapings in support of her good friend and former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler, who was a participant in the 32-women competition.

WWE hyped Rousey's attendance on their social media channels as she sat front row at Full Sail with her former MMA training partners known as the "The Four Horsewomen." Following Rousey's attendance, CBS Sports reports there was a rumor that the former UFC women's bantamweight champion was set to begin training as a professional wrestler with a current WWE superstar. Triple H told CBS Sports no further conversations [with Rousey] have taken place. He would, however, be willing to talk to her about an opportunity if that's what she desires.

Rousey's other Four Horsewomen, in addition to Shayna Baszler, have began a transition to professional wrestling. Jessamyn Duke is now training at a wrestling school in California and Marina Shafir is engaged to Roderick Strong from NXT and has been on television.

"I think [Rousey] is in a transition period in her life and is in a great place," Triple H said. "I think she's getting married soon or something. Look, she has got a lot going on, but I'm all about creating opportunities. That's what the Mae Young Classic is all about -- creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I'd be happy to talk to her about it."

The Mae Young Classic is a WWE Network original special that will begin airing on August 28, 2017. The finals will stream live on September 12, 2017 in Las Vegas.

"I think that Ronda has been fascinated with our business for a very long period of time," Triple H said. "There are so many similarities but you don't have some of the competitive drawbacks maybe that come with being that elite level of fighter."

Rousey made a surprise cameo for WWE at WrestleMania 31 when she appeared alongside The Rock to confront Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. It was an angle WWE had hoped to follow-up on but were unable to do so.

"It's funny. I remember when we did that stuff with Ronda at WrestleMania and she was talking about the roar of the crowd," Triple H said. "It was the most amazing stuff she had felt and heard. She said, 'I have never allowed myself to even hear it when I fight.' She can't. It's not about the crowd. It's not about entertainment and whether they are booing me or cheering me. It's not about how loud it is. It's about a focused one thing."

Triple H reiterated Rousey attended the Mae Young Classic tapings in support of Baszler. Rousey is engaged to UFC fighter Travis Browne. You can read more of Triple H's comments to CBS Sports about the former UFC champion by clicking here.

