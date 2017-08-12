With SummerSlam just about a week away and the card fairly complete, today we ask: which match interests you the most? Below is the announced card so far:

WWE Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Naomi

RAW Women's Title Match

Bayley's replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles

Special Referee: Shane McMahon

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The Usos vs. The New Day

Big Cass vs. Big Show

Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt

John Cena vs. Baron Corbin

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

