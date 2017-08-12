With SummerSlam just about a week away and the card fairly complete, today we ask: which match interests you the most? Below is the announced card so far:
Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe vs. Braun Strowman vs. Brock Lesnar
WWE Title Match
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal
SmackDown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Naomi
RAW Women's Title Match
Bayley's replacement TBA (Sasha Banks or Nia Jax) vs. Alexa Bliss
WWE United States Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles
Special Referee: Shane McMahon
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Akira Tozawa vs. Neville
SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The Usos vs. The New Day
Big Cass vs. Big Show
Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage.
Rusev vs. Randy Orton
Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt
John Cena vs. Baron Corbin
Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the winner, top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.