Earlier today was Day 18 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. It came down to Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada to decide the block and Omega was able to get the pinfall victory after hitting the One Winged Angel. Omega will now take on Naito in the finals for an opportunity to main event Wrestle Kingdom 12. Here are the results:
Juice Robinson defeated Michael Elgin
Tama Tonga defeated SANADA
Toru Yano defeated Minoru Suzuki
EVIL defeated Satoshi Kojima
Kenny Omega defeated Kazuchika Okada
Okada/Omega III It's a must-win for @KennyOmegamanX , but with a 30-min limit, Can he go all the way to the finals?! pic.twitter.com/YjLYHjgVyG— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 12, 2017
IWGP Heavyweight Champ @rainmakerXokada makes his entrance! His biggest #G127 B Block match lies ahead! @njpwworld pic.twitter.com/NKnewXeivs— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 12, 2017
Non-Tournament Matches
* El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, KUSHIDA, and Hirai Kawato
* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Chase Owens, Tanga Roa, and Yujiro Takahashi
* Takashi Iizuka and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Yuji Nagata and Togi Makabe
* Cody, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Bad Luck Fale defeated War Machine, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Katsuya Kitamura
Current Standings
Block A
Tetsuya Naito 14 - Winner
Hiroshi Tanahashi 12
Bad Luck Fale 12
Kota Ibushi 10
Hirooki Goto 10
Zack Sabre Jr. 10
Tomohiro Ishii 8
Togi Makabe 8
YOSHI-HASHI 4
Yuji Nagata 2
Block B
Kenny Omega 14 - Winner
Kazuchika Okada 13
EVIL 12
Minoru Suzuki 9
SANADA 8
Michael Elgin 8
Toru Yano 8
Tama Tonga 8
Juice Robinson 8
Satoshi Kojima 2
The next show will be on August 13 at 2am ET (with English Commentary), here is what's announced thus far:
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenny Omega in the G1 Climax 27 tournament finals
* War Machine vs. Cody & Hangman Page (IWGP Tag Team Championship)
* The Young Bucks vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet (IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship)
Leave it to @azucarRoc to pull double shift as @njpwworld Guest Commentator & garbage man! #GoHomeTaichi pic.twitter.com/EtIj6iAPNo— njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 12, 2017
