Earlier today was Day 18 in the G1 Climax 27 tournament, featuring Block B. You can watch all of the shows on NJPW World for about $9 a month. It came down to Kenny Omega vs. Kazuchika Okada to decide the block and Omega was able to get the pinfall victory after hitting the One Winged Angel. Omega will now take on Naito in the finals for an opportunity to main event Wrestle Kingdom 12. Here are the results:

Juice Robinson defeated Michael ElginTama Tonga defeated SANADAToru Yano defeated Minoru SuzukiEVIL defeated Satoshi KojimaKenny Omega defeated Kazuchika Okada

Okada/Omega III It's a must-win for @KennyOmegamanX , but with a 30-min limit, Can he go all the way to the finals?! pic.twitter.com/YjLYHjgVyG — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) August 12, 2017

Non-Tournament Matches

* El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taichi defeated Jushin Thunder Liger, KUSHIDA, and Hirai Kawato

* Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and YOSHI-HASHI defeated Chase Owens, Tanga Roa, and Yujiro Takahashi

* Takashi Iizuka and Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Yuji Nagata and Togi Makabe

* Cody, Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Bad Luck Fale defeated War Machine, Ricochet, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Katsuya Kitamura

Current Standings

Block A

Tetsuya Naito 14 - Winner

Hiroshi Tanahashi 12

Bad Luck Fale 12

Kota Ibushi 10

Hirooki Goto 10

Zack Sabre Jr. 10

Tomohiro Ishii 8

Togi Makabe 8

YOSHI-HASHI 4

Yuji Nagata 2

Block B

Kenny Omega 14 - Winner

Kazuchika Okada 13

EVIL 12

Minoru Suzuki 9

SANADA 8

Michael Elgin 8

Toru Yano 8

Tama Tonga 8

Juice Robinson 8

Satoshi Kojima 2

The next show will be on August 13 at 2am ET (with English Commentary), here is what's announced thus far:

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Kenny Omega in the G1 Climax 27 tournament finals

* War Machine vs. Cody & Hangman Page (IWGP Tag Team Championship)

* The Young Bucks vs. Ryusuke Taguchi and Ricochet (IWGP Junior Tag Team Championship)

