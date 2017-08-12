- Above, WWE took aerial footage of Shinsuke Nakamura surfing as he preps for his upcoming WWE Championship match against Jinder Mahal.

- Last Month, Sami Zayn started up a campaign to raise $48,000 to go towards a Mobile Medical Unit to be used in Syria. With just over 1,000 donors Zayn was able to reach that goal with the help of some WWE Superstars, including Kevin Owens, who donated $5,000.

- Yesterday, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page did a live Q&A on YouTube. Finn Balor jumped in the comments on Twitter to ask if they miss him as much as he misses them. Balor also mentioned The Hardys miss them, as well. You can see the full Q&A in the video below.

We're going live today with a #BeingTheElite Q&A at 1:00PM JST. Use #AskBTE or use comment section on video! — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 12, 2017

@NickJacksonYB do you guys miss me and much as I miss you guys? #AskBTE — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 12, 2017

Also, my tag team partners tonight at #WWEBangor, @MATTHARDYBRAND & @JEFFHARDYBRAND told me they miss you too,do you miss them? #AskBTE — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) August 12, 2017

I miss you all?? pic.twitter.com/JXH33CYDhS — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) August 12, 2017

