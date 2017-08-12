- Above, Charlotte Flair visited Shenzhen, China as WWE announced their partnership with PPTV to begin airing the WWE Network in China. Charlotte was there to meet some fans, take photos, and talk to the media.
- WWE highlighted one of their NXT Stars and Mae Young Classic competitors, Sarah Logan (previously known as Crazy Mary Dobson). On Twitter, SmackDown Writer, Road Dogg, already let it be known that he wants her on his show.
Is Kentucky farm girl @sarahloganwwe ready for the bright lights of the @WWE @MaeYoungClassic? See for yourself... #MaeYoungClassic pic.twitter.com/4pjHEC2Wim— WWE (@WWE) August 11, 2017
I want this competitor on #SDLive #rt let em know! #OUDK https://t.co/4jWVWjxLLP— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 11, 2017
