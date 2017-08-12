Source: Newsweek

Asuka spoke with Newsweek before her upcoming title match against Ember Moon at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Here are some of the highlights:

"When I decided to sign a contract with WWE, I decided two things. I was determined not only to win, but to leave [breaking] records. That is something I feel like I can do as a return to WWE [for hiring me]."

When she got the call from WWE and filling the gap between men and women WWE Superstars:

"When I got the call from WWE, I asked them why they picked me, and they told me, 'Among all the women's wrestlers, you're the one we want to pick.' I felt a lot of expectation. I felt I had to do my best to [prove I'm the best to] them. I wanted to change women's wrestling in WWE. In wrestling, men and women do the same thing, but sometimes the men look more powerful and more impressive. I am trying my best to fill the gap between men and women."

Relationship with Triple H:

"I have a big trust in him. Whenever I have an idea, I always talk to him. He always gives me amazing advice."

Who she still wants to face:

"I don't use the words 'respect' or 'admire' toward my opponents, but I'm interested to have matches with Sasha and Charlotte. Those two women I've never faced before."

You can read the full interview by clicking here.

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.