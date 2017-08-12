- Above, WWE looked at the 30 greatest SummerSlam moments. The group included: Shane McMahon diving off the top rope through the announcer table, Nikki Bella turning on Brie, Brock Lesnar destroying John Cena, and Undertaker vs. Undertaker, among others.
- WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss' birthday was a few days ago and got a surprise from Nia Jax, R-Truth, and Mike Rome. The group surprised and chased after her, spraying Alexa with silly string (then putting a tiara on her head) as fans outside of the arena sang "Happy Birthday." Alexa will be facing either Sasha Banks or Nia Jax (depending on who wins this Monday) at SummerSlam.
