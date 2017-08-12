- Above, WWE Stars Heath Slater, Titus O'Neil, and Apollo Crews engage in a Nerf gun battle.
Pete Dunne got proper busted open tonight vs. Darius Carter at #battleclubpro??... pic.twitter.com/5FZnguiBwx— jude kilgour (@judekilgour) August 12, 2017
IMPORTANT: Co-owner @jimsmallman with an update on today and tomorrow. We are still going to CRUSH this. pic.twitter.com/SkJdW0gaMW— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 12, 2017
- Sasha Banks headed to the gym along with Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa, and Apollo Crews. The group got down to "War" by Edwin Starr.
On the way to the Gym this fine Saturday morning #TitusWorldWide Style @TozawaAkira @SashaBanksWWE @ApolloCrews JAMMIN???? pic.twitter.com/Y0JXiWSgR0— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) August 12, 2017
