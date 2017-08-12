- Above, WWE Stars Heath Slater, Titus O'Neil, and Apollo Crews engage in a Nerf gun battle.

- As noted, Pete Dunne was scheduled to defend the WWE UK Championship with PROGRESS, but last night at a Battle Club Pro event, Dunne received a cut on his head that ended up requiring 11 stitches. PROGRESS Co-Owner, Jim Smallman, confirmed earlier today that Dunne wouldn't be medically cleared to wrestle in their two U.S. shows, but will still be appearing. No replacement was mentioned. Below shows the cut Dunne received in the match and PROGRESS's announcement.

Pete Dunne got proper busted open tonight vs. Darius Carter at #battleclubpro??... pic.twitter.com/5FZnguiBwx — jude kilgour (@judekilgour) August 12, 2017

IMPORTANT: Co-owner @jimsmallman with an update on today and tomorrow. We are still going to CRUSH this. pic.twitter.com/SkJdW0gaMW — PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) August 12, 2017

- Sasha Banks headed to the gym along with Titus O'Neil, Akira Tozawa, and Apollo Crews. The group got down to "War" by Edwin Starr.

