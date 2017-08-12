- Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Sasha Banks being transformed into a zombie resembling her WWE Zombies Mattel action figure.

- Former UFC and current Bellator Heavyweight, Matt Mitrione was on the Pat McAfee Show ( h/t FloCombat ) and talked about wanting to fight Brock Lesnar:

"I would beat the f---ing breaks off Brock Lesnar. There is no question about this whatsoever. He would never fight me. Never. He would fight Jon Jones because he would think he can take Jon Jones down. He would never fight me. I've been asking to fight Brock Lesnar since the day I went on The Ultimate Fighter. If you think that dude is an athlete go suck a d---. That dude is not an athlete. He's a giant body."

- Tonight at 9:30pm ET, NXT Champion Bobby Rhoode will be live on WWE's Facebook page to talk about his upcoming match against Drew McIntyre next Saturday at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

