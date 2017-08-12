- Above is a collection of Kofi Kingston's numerous Royal Rumble saves over of the years.
- Kevin Owens mentioned that three years ago today he signed with the WWE and it's worked out pretty great for everybody. In that time frame, he's won the NXT Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship (twice), and the United States Championship (three times).
3 years ago today, it was announced that I had signed with @WWE. Worked out pretty great for everyone...— Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 12, 2017
You're welcome! #ThankYou
Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.