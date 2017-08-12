- Above is a collection of Kofi Kingston's numerous Royal Rumble saves over of the years.

Kane is currently running for Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee and was on the Tom Woods Show yesterday to talk about working in government at the local level and his campaign. You can listen to the full interview by clicking here . Kane last appeared on SmackDown back in November.

- Kevin Owens mentioned that three years ago today he signed with the WWE and it's worked out pretty great for everybody. In that time frame, he's won the NXT Championship, Universal Championship, Intercontinental Championship (twice), and the United States Championship (three times).

3 years ago today, it was announced that I had signed with @WWE. Worked out pretty great for everyone...



You're welcome! #ThankYou — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 12, 2017

