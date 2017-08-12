- Above, WWE spoke with Mae Young Classic competitor, Candice LeRae, who talked about her husband, Johnny Gargano, and facing off against WWE Superstars like Rich Swann and Kevin Owens:

"I was getting these matches that girls just weren't getting at the time and I felt like I didn't have any room being there, but there I was! And I had to step up my game. I've been in the ring with Kevin Owens, Tommy Dreamer, Rich Swann, [and] Cedric Alexander. Those people all pushed me and made me see my potential."

- WWE Shop's latest sale is save 25% off order over $25. To receive the savings, use the code SAVE25 at checkout and by clicking here. The sale runs until August 13 at 11:59pm PT.

- WWE's latest poll asked fans: "Which career first do you want to see John Cena achieve next?" As of this writing, the results are: Break Ric Flair's world title record (35 percent), Battle The Undertaker at WrestleMania (25 percent), Win his first Intercontinental Championship (22 percent), Face Roman Reigns one-on-one (14 percent), and finally, Win the King of the Ring tournament (4 percent).

