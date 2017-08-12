Working as a ring announcer for WWE was dream come true for Andy Shepherd, who announced the company's two night UK Championship Tournament in Blackpool in January 2017 before working at another WWE UK Championship show in Norwich.

Shepherd is a television presenter, producer and writer but has worked as a ring announcer for mixed martial arts and boxing events but he's a lifelong professional wrestling fan and WWE provided him with an incredible opportunity earlier this year. In new comments made to CultofWhatever.com , Shepherd was asked about future WWE UK Championship shows.

"I know what you guys know, we all want it to happen, I think as fans first and foremost we want to see WWE do something over here in the UK," said Shepherd. "The guys have shown we have the talent and not just in the UK scene like with Pete and Tyler showcasing the best of British at NXT TakeOver: Chicago. These guys are the real deal, they are superstars and I think people want to see that.

"Personally, myself like you guys do want to see a regular show from the UK. If they start to build a brand over here I can see them filling the bigger arenas but I love venues with character like the Winter Gardens in Blackpool and York Hall in London, those types of venues give the show real character and charm," Shepherd continued. "It looks different to Raw, SmackDown and NXT, it sets itself apart which I think is really cool."

As we reported here on WrestlingInc.com (via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan is for WWE to bring Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Wolfgang, Pete Dunne and Mark Andrews to the United States in a few weeks. The exact role of the UK talent is not currently known.

In addition to WWE's growth in the United Kingdom, Andy Shepherd has had the chance to work alongside Triple H, William Regal and Michael Cole. Here's what he told Cult of Whatever about what that's been like:

"Absolutely incredible," said Shepherd. "Michael Cole had been amazing to me throughout this entire process, he helped me through everything; I can't say enough good things about him. The same goes for all of the guys backstage, William Regal, the word legend doesn't sum that guy up, the stories he can tell and he is so nice to everyone and will always make time for you, until you see it with your own eyes it is hard to describe.

"Hunter is really helping push so many different avenues of this business forward and the talks he gives you before the show starts and when the show finishes are so inspirational. It's little things when William or Paul will come up to you shake hands and say well done, it means so much."

Shepherd put over the WWE brass as extremely supportive, something he reiterated in his comments.

"All of the guys that came over from the States I can't say enough good things about them, how supportive they were to everyone throughout the roster."

Plans for the United Kingdom WWE Network show have been on hold, which has been obvious due to the fact the first taping was set for June and nothing has been announced. The company continues to expand their brand internationally as they look to grow the WWE Network. You can read more comments from their UK ring announcer by clicking here.

