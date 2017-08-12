- Above is the full match between Ricochet and Matt Sydal from EVOLVE 32.

- Yesterday, EVOLVE 90 took place in Joppa, Maryland, here are the full results:

* Troll Boyz (ACH & "All Ego" Ethan Page) defeated Doom Patrol (Chris Dickinson & Jaka)

* Darby Allin defeated Craig Mitchell

* WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & James Drake) (c) defeated Rory Gulak & "Hot Sauce" Tracy Williams (EVOLVE Tag Team Championship)

* Keith Lee defeated Timothy Thatcher

* WALTER (c) defeated Fred Yehi (PROGRESS Atlas Division Championship)

* Matt Riddle defeated Lio Rush

- NJPW Play-by-Play Announcer, Kevin Kelly, gave his take on Kenny Omega and Okada's trilogy, wondering if it was the best ever. In the three matches, Okada won at Wrestle Kingdom 11, the two went to a 60-minute draw at Dominion, and earlier today, Kenny Omega defeated Okada to advance to the G1 Climax Finals.

- As noted, Pete Dunne was scheduled to defend the WWE UK Championship with PROGRESS, but last night at a Battle Club Pro event, Dunne received a cut on his head that ended up requiring 11 stitches. PROGRESS Co-Owner, Jim Smallman, confirmed earlier today that Dunne wouldn't be medically cleared to wrestle in their two U.S. shows, but will still be appearing. A few hours ago Marty Scurll posted a photo of his arrival in New York City:

Follow Joshua Gagnon on Twitter at @HeelDoors. Got a news tip or correction? Send it to us by clicking here.