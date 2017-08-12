Here are the WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in San Jose, California:
* Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose
* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan
* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami
* Kassius Ohno and Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli
* NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Ember Moon
* Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain by DQ
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong (Post-match, Drew McIntyre cut an in-ring promo that he would be taking Rhoode's title at NXT TakeOver)
@DMcIntyreWWE had nightmares in store for @REALBobbyRoode at #NXTSanJose with #NXTTakeOverBrooklyn on the horizon. pic.twitter.com/JR6Zah7aBW— Mitchell Walther (@OffTheWalther) August 12, 2017
