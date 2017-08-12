Here are the WWE NXT live event results from Friday's show in San Jose, California:

Johnny Gargano defeated Andrade "Cien" Almas

* Ruby Riot and Sarah Logan defeated Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose

* Lars Sullivan defeated Oney Lorcan

* Aleister Black defeated Hideo Itami

* Kassius Ohno and Drew McIntyre defeated Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli

* NXT Women's Champion Asuka defeated Ember Moon

* Alexander Wolfe and Eric Young defeated NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain by DQ

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong (Post-match, Drew McIntyre cut an in-ring promo that he would be taking Rhoode's title at NXT TakeOver)

