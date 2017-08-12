- Above is the full match between Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio from SummerSlam in 2002. This was Mysterio's debut PPV match with the WWE.

- Today, Johnathan Coachman turns 42 years old. Coach worked for the WWE between 1999 and 2008 before heading off to ESPN. WWE sent well wishes to him on their Instagram:

Happy birthday to former #WWE personality and current anchor for @SportsCenter on @ESPN, @thecoachespn! #HappyBirthdayCoach A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Aug 12, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

- In a video on his Twitter, JBL gave rugby player, Alex Goode, a Clothesline From Hell off a plank into the water below. In the caption, the SmackDown Announcer said, "I still got it!"

I still got it! Clothesline from hell on @Alex_goode0 LOVE this guy! @Saracens pic.twitter.com/Gmk9LQylAF — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 12, 2017

