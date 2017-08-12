- Above is the full match between Kurt Angle and Rey Mysterio from SummerSlam in 2002. This was Mysterio's debut PPV match with the WWE.
- In a video on his Twitter, JBL gave rugby player, Alex Goode, a Clothesline From Hell off a plank into the water below. In the caption, the SmackDown Announcer said, "I still got it!"
I still got it! Clothesline from hell on @Alex_goode0 LOVE this guy! @Saracens pic.twitter.com/Gmk9LQylAF— John Layfield (@JCLayfield) August 12, 2017
