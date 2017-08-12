On Twitter, 6-time Knockout Champion, Angelina Love announced she asked for her release from GFW and it was granted today.


Love first started with the company back in 2007, forming the popular Beautiful People stable and returned four times throughout her career. More recently, at Slammiversary XV, Love worked with husband, Davey Richards, as the two lost to Eddie and Alisha Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

