On Twitter, 6-time Knockout Champion, Angelina Love announced she asked for her release from GFW and it was granted today.

I asked for my release from @IMPACTWRESTLING and it was granted today. Thank you for the years of fun and much love to all my fans!!! ?????? — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) August 12, 2017

Love first started with the company back in 2007, forming the popular Beautiful People stable and returned four times throughout her career. More recently, at Slammiversary XV, Love worked with husband, Davey Richards, as the two lost to Eddie and Alisha Edwards in a Full Metal Mayhem match.

