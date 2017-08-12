- Above is the return of James Ellsworth on this week's SmackDown during a match between Carmella and Naomi. Thanks to his distraction, Carmella picked up a win over the champion in a non-title match. Naomi will face Natalya at SummerSlam, this Sunday.

- One The New York Mets minor league teams, The Brooklyn Cyclones, will be holding a "SummerSlam Night" on Thursday (8/17) with Charlotte, Mark Henry, Carmella, and Apollo Crews appearing for signings. It's $25 for fans with all the money being donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. You can see more details by clicking here

- As noted, "Free Agent" John Cena is expected to be working on Raw in the near future as he's being advertised on the brand's upcoming No Mercy PPV on September 24. The Barclays Center tweeted out that Cena is scheduled to appear on the Raw after SummerSlam on August 21.

We're 10 days away from @WWE Monday Night RAW. Don't miss Free Agent @JohnCena live here in Brooklyn on 8/21! #WWEBrooklyn pic.twitter.com/d4dMrsT5eW — Barclays Center (@barclayscenter) August 11, 2017

